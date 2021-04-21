Malayalam
Actress Tanvi Ravindran gets engaged to Ganesh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Malayalam TV actress Tanvi Ravindran got engaged to Ganesh in Dubai. The actress shared her engagement pictures on her official Facebook account.

"The easiest 'yes' I have ever said. Finally making that forever thing official #engaged,"she captioned the pics.

Reportedly, it is a purely an arranged marriage through a matrimonial site. Ganesh is a Mumbai native who had his parental home in Kerala. He is working as a project manager in Dubai. The actress has worked in the popular Malayalam TV serial Parasparam. She was last seen playing a lead character in Bhadra. Notably, Tanvi also participated in the game show Star Magic.

The couple is said to tie the knot in July 2021, however, they are worried about the venue, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. 

