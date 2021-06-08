Malayalam
Not Sai Pallavi, but Asin was first choice to play Malar teacher in Premam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Malayalam movie Premam recently completed six years and since then director Alphonse Puthren had been answering various questions from fans regarding the most popular film which hit the screens in 2015.

In a recent interaction with fans on his social networking page, director Alphonse Puthren has revealed that he wanted to cast Asin for the role as Malar teacher.

Responding to a fan's question on influence of tamil language in the film Alphonse Puthren said, "In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted Asin to act in Malar’s Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn’t contact Asin . Nivin also tried . Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh . This is in the beginning stage of the script . I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai . That is why the strong Tamizh connection." (sic)

The romantic drama starred Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran in the pivotal roles. 

During an interview, Sai Pallavi had once said that Premam changed her life and people still call her ‘Malar’ (her name in Premam).

