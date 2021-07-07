Cold Case: Here's what makes the Prithviraj-starrer an out-of-the-box thriller

Cold Case, the highly anticipated cop thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead roles is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been getting good reports for many reasons.

In recent years, thrillers have rarely been done well, with directors relying on a crime solving tropes rather than delving into the unnerving potential of the genre. Cold Case moved against this trend, and presented a terrifying story of a murder with a spin to supernatural elements.

The best thing about Cold Case is that it stays away from unnecessary subplots, fight scenes, and most importantly, a romance track. This crisp storytelling makes the movie an engaging watch for most of its run time. The parallel narrative to a mystery solving and horror track gives a refinement to the engrossing film.

The way the current pandemic situation is blended into the narrative deserves a special mention. The curiosity factor works well for the film throughout.

Prithviraj Sukumaran switches to his typical uniform cop avatar. Even within a plot oriented film, it's amusing to see him in a role that uses his star value and the larger-than-life persona to give some heft to the character of ACP Sathyajith. Aditi Balan did yet another intriguing character as Medha. The story offers her a wider platform in terms of performance as we see her character in multiple emotional states.

Apart from the interesting premise, the visuals have high production value which makes the film technically perfect. Be the music or the cinematography, Cold Case opted for different styles for the parallel track. While the house and paranormal activities gets mostly a red colouring with dim texture, the lensing of the police investigation seemed brighter with yellow texture without any gimmicks.

Cold Case is a perfect blend of two most loved genres of horror and investigative thriller - packaged together it makes for an extremely interesting watch.

Cold Case premiered in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video. With this, the film has been watched by more viewers and with the complete whodunit setup – the film takes one through a thrilling journey.