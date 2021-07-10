Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh blessed with a baby boy

Former actor Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have welcomed their second child. The two are blessed with a baby boy.

Harbhajan Singh shared the news on his Instagram account. His post read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full. Our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

Geeta and Harbhajan had announced the second pregnancy earlier this year. The two have a daughter named Hinaya, who was born in 2016.

The actor and the cricketer tied the knot in 2015 after dating for five years.

On the work front, Harbhajan Singh, who has previously made guest appearances in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhaji in Problem, and Second Hand Husband, will be seen in the role of a mechanical engineering student, in his debut Tamil film Friendship.

Geeta Basra, whose family lives in the UK, made her Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Dil Diya Hai" in 2006.