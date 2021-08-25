We got married again: Prakash Raj on 11 years of togetherness with wife Pony Verma

Veteran actor Prakash Raj celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife Pony Verma. And guess what, the couple got married again for their son Vedhant.

Prakash took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the celebrations and wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it."

Their son Vedhant too was spotted in the pics who looked overjoyed seeing his parents getting married again.

The actor also shared a throwback photo of him and Pony from their wedding. "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you, my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together. (sic)."

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Prakash Raj met young choreographer, Pony Verma during the shooting of a film. Despite the age gap of 12 years, Prakash Raj got married to Pony at 45. They got married in 2010 in attendance of their close friends and family members.

The actor was first married to Lalitha Kumari in 1994. The two of them enjoyed a smooth marital life till the death of their son Sidhu in 2004. Apart from Sidhu they had two daughters, Meghana and Pooja. The couple later divorced in 2009.

"During the period that we were separated and had applied for a divorce, I met Pony who was choreographing for one of my films. I spoke to my mother and my daughters and said, this is what I want to do, but I wanted Pony to spend time with my daughters. I knew it was her first marriage, though I came with baggage. She also met Lata and my daughters, who said, 'Cool dad, please go ahead'," the actor revealed during a throwback interview.