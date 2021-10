Movie theatres opened across Kerala after six months on Monday, with the first film slated to be released on the big screen on Wednesday, but the producer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's award-winning film, "Marakkar: Lion of Arabian Sea", directed by acclaimed director Priyadarshan, is mulling an OTT release.

The film's producer Antony Perumbavoor said he was exploring all options, including a possible OTT release. "See, this film has been long delayed and we just cannot afford to wait anymore," Preumbavoor said on the sidelines of the National Film Awards presentation at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

"We have talked to Amazon Prime. If the decision is made to go the OTT way, then there will not be any theatrical release," Antony stated.

On Monday he received three National Film Awards — for the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume — which the "Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea" had won.

The film is centred around the life and times of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut, who is credited with organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast. Mohanlal, who's known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character, plays the title role of Marakkar.

The star cast includes the thespian Madhu and Manju Warrier, besides Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, and a host of British and Chinese actors.

With many producers unhappy with the new rules restricting the audience to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of each movie theatre, and with the Malayalam cinema audience getting used to OTT releases, it is no surprise Antony is contemplating a non-theatrical release now.