Dubai: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi is busy promoting his upcoming movie Kaaval which is all set to hit the screens.

The film would be a great inspiration for helpless women in Kerala and would create an impact as an amazing art form too, Suresh Gopi said at a promotional event of Kaaval in the Gulf.



Lots of women suffer torture in their daily lives just like Vismaya and Uthara had suffered and the movie would instil hope in their hearts, he added referring to two young wives who lost lives after harassment at the homes of their husbands.



"I cannot save all of them, however, I hope to become a guardian to such women," Suresh Gopi stated.



He began the press meet saying that he wouldn’t be taking questions that weren’t related to the movie.



The filming of 'Kaaval' was completed in April itself and the makers had been waiting for the theatres to reopen. Producer Joby George had said in June this year that Kaaval was made for the theatres and that no one would watch this movie if he couldn’t release it on the big screen.

Screening movies in the theatres would help everyone, from small-time workers to the theatre owners, he had said then.



Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi said movies made for the OTT platform have to stay within the financial boundaries of such companies. However, the actor added that movies should be screened in theatres as well as in the OTT platforms.



Director Nithin Ranji Panicker said that the expletives that were used in his previous movie Kasaba were the ones that are used by common people in their daily lives. However, he added that he couldn’t comment on the language that was used in Lijo Jose Pelliserry’s latest movie Churuli. The director called Kaaval, his second outing, a family drama–action movie.



The movie does justice to Suresh Gopi’s image as the ultimate action hero in Malayalam cinema, Nithin said.



Kaaval will be releasing on November 25 in Kerala and also in the Gulf.



The film’s female lead Rachael David, Truth Global Films MD Abdul Samad, Good Will Entertainment Production Finance Controller Sravan, UBL Chairman Bibi John and Truth Global Films representative Rajan Varkala too attended the press meet.

