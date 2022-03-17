Fan commits suicide after ‘Radhe Shyam’ opens to mixed reviews

‘Radhe Shyam’ starring Tollywood super star Prabhas in the lead role was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the movie has been weighed down by negative reviews. Moreover, the film has reportedly upset Prabhas’ fans too.

As per reports, a young fan of the South super star has died by suicide after the movie opened to mixed responses. 24 year old Ravi Theja hanged himself as he was disappointed that the movie didn’t live up to his expectations. Quoting Ravi’s friends, a few media houses reported that he had spoken to his mother about his decision to end his life as the movie was garnering negative reviews. Ravi who came home after watching ‘Radhe Shyam’ had hanged himself on the ceiling fan in his room.

‘Radhe Shyam’ that was made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas plays the role of Vikramadityan, a palmist who can predict what happens in his life from birth to death.

The mega budget movie that hit the screens on 11 March reportedly didn’t meet the hype. The audience and critics pointed out that the movie lacked a strong screenplay, despite having a stellar star cast.