Prithviraj's 'Kaduva' topples Suresh Gopi's ‘Ottakomban’ in legal tussle

The makers of Suresh Gopi starrer ‘Ottakomban’ faced another legal setback after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea filed against the stay order upheld by the High Court. The team of ‘Ottakomban’ had challenged the order of the district court in the copyright violation case that was filed by screenwriter Jinu Abraham.

The apex court noted that there was no need to interfere in the current status of the copyright violation case filed by Jinu accusing that ‘Ottakomban’ was based on his screenplay. Besides, it instructed the trial court to make the trial proceedings swifter. In the order, the Supreme Court, asks both parties to settle the case, in an amicable manner, within a year.

The Kerala High Court, in 2021 April, had upheld the district court order barring the makers of ‘Ottakomban’ from developing the screenplay, producing and releasing the movie. The latest order from Supreme Court turned out to be another legal setback for the producers of ‘Ottakomban’ who have been mired in the legal battle for the last two years.

‘Kaduva’ directed by Shaji Kailash, with Prithviraj in the lead role, was announced first. The screenplay of this movie is by Jinu Abraham. The first look poster of the film was also released. It was only later that director Mathew Thomas announced ‘Ottakomban’ which was the 250th film of Suresh Gopi. Tomichan Mulakupadam is the producer of ‘Ottakomban’ which is written by Shibin Thomas. The motion poster of this movie too was released. Jinu Abraham had filed a suit accusing the makers of ‘Ottakomban’ for copyright violation. Apparently, the name of the protagonists of both the movies is Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan.

The district court then ordered that the makers of ‘Ottakomban’ cannot use the name Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan or the theme of the movie ‘Kaduva’. The High Court too had upheld the order.

Meanwhile, the filming of Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' has been wrapped up and is getting ready for release. The mass entertainer has an ensemble cast of Vivek Oberoi, Sanyukta Menon, Arjun Ashokan and Seema. Prithviraj plays the role of a planter in the movie. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The makers hope to release the movie in May or June 2022.