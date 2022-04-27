Stop mocking the judicial system: WCC

After film producer Vijay Babu was charged for sexually assaulting a young actor, WCC issued a statement in which they had said that naming a victim publicly is punishable by law and that it is for the judiciary to decide who is the victim.

Full text of their statement:

Yet another shocking sexual assault incident in the Malayalam film industry is now public.

Even when committees come and go, more such incidents continue to happen. WCC would like to reiterate that crimes are being perpetrated here under the guise of professional equations and professional space.

Anyone has the right to file an official police complaint about a crime committed against oneself. The right to arbitrate about who is a victim rests with the judiciary and not anyone else. An Accused's public shaming of a Complainant is deplorable and punishable by law. Flaunting his presence online with such an act without turning himself into the judicial process seems to be an attempt to mock the judicial system.

WCC urges the authorities to take stringent action and hopes the Malayalam Film Industry will condemn these acts and clean up the workspace for women by distancing perpetrators. #avalkoppam

According to the actress she had to face sexual harassment and other physical assaults from the Producer. Vijay Babu came live on Facebook last night and said he was the victim and not her. He also callously revealed her name. He also claimed that he was ready to face all the charges against him and that he had no relationship with the victim. The Ernakulam South Police Station had taken a case against Vijay Babu following the complaint of the actress.