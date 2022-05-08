Director K Madhu posts a warm note over the success of 'CBI 5: The Brain'

The movie 'CBI 5: The Brain' was one of the most anticipated films of the year and the reasons were many apart from the longing to revisit a golden era in the Malayalam cinema.

Megastar Mammootty headlining the franchise, which is coming after a gap of 17 years, actor Jagathy Sreekumar appearing on screen after the long gap of recuperation and rest, inclusion of a few actors who have climbed of the heights of fame in recent years are some of the highlights of the movie.

Now that the film has tasted success at the box office director K Madhu posted a note on his Facebook page conveying some of the details of the movie and thanking the audience for making it a success.

Here is the translated version of K Madhu's note:

'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu’ penned by SN Swamy had introduced some of the most iconic characters to Malayalam cinema. The movie that was released in 1988 introduced Sethurama Iyer, the brilliant CBI officer and his assistants Vikram and Chacko. Now, it has grown into a successful franchise, setting the cash register ringing at the box office.

With each film, the writers have been able to come up with new characters that represented the times. As a director, when I was able to carry the nuances of the characters close to the hearts of the viewers, the Malayalam movie lovers allowed an unbridled growth of Iyer and the characters around him.

Screen icon Mammootty shines as the CBI officer Sethurama Iyer. The audience never got bored of his intelligent surmises and investigating style. The makers are grateful to the audience for loving the characters and the franchise and making the latest edition a grand success.