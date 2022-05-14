Actor Munna expresses shock over model Shahana's death

Fashion model and small time actor Shahana's death has sent ripples across the state. Now, actor Munna, who worked with her on her final project, has taken to Instagram to share pictures of Shahana during the last day of their shoot together.

“Never knew this will be our last pictures together. Taken on the last day of shoot .Such a promising actress,” he wrote, adding that he was shocked by the young model's sudden passing. He also demanded that the truth regarding her death should come out soon.

“Truth should come out soon . Can’t still believe you left all of us. Too young, no words to say. Just prayers. Such a bold and promising actress. Can't believe you left us soon. Justice should prevail.You and ur smile will be missed always . Prayers to the family,” the actor who appears mostly in Tamil movies, wrote.

Kasaragod native Shahana was found hanging on the window railing at her residence in Parambil Bazar on Friday. Her husband, Sajjad, has been taken into custody for questioning. The couple had entered wedlock a year-and-half years ago and had been living in a rental accommodation.