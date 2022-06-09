Dileep attends Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding?

Celebrities from the film industry are attending actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding ceremony. Now, we hear that actor Dileep has also arrived at the wedding venue to wish the couple on their special day. For the uninitiated, both the actors are quite close. Nayanthara, who entered the film industry through Mollywood, has acted alongside Dileep in the movie 'Body Guard'. Nayanthara had also acted in a guest role Jeethu Joseph's movie 'Life of Josutty', which was headlined by Dileep.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Boney Kapoor also arrived in Chennai for the wedding. Apparently, director Atlee whose next movie 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, is also attending the event. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and the director posing for a picture is also going viral. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani can also be seen. A video of superstar Rajnikanth arriving at the venue is also doing round. The photos of the new couple will be released in the afternoon.