Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dileep attends Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2022 11:58 AM IST Updated: June 09, 2022 11:59 AM IST
HC not convinced by prosecution stand on conspiracy charge against Dileep, bars actor's arrest
Nayanthara has acted in a guest role in Jeethu Joseph's movie 'Life of Josooty'. headlined by Dileep. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Celebrities from the film industry are attending actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding ceremony. Now, we hear that actor Dileep has also arrived at the wedding venue to wish the couple on their special day. For the uninitiated, both the actors are quite close. Nayanthara, who entered the film industry through Mollywood, has acted alongside Dileep in the movie 'Body Guard'. Nayanthara had also acted in a guest role  Jeethu Joseph's movie 'Life of Josutty', which was headlined by Dileep.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Boney Kapoor also arrived in Chennai for the wedding. Apparently, director Atlee whose next movie 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan, is also attending the event. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan and the director posing for a picture is also going viral. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani can also be seen. A video of superstar Rajnikanth arriving at the venue is also doing round. The photos of the new couple will be released in the afternoon.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.