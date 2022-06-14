Shane Nigam the lead in Priyadarshan's next project

After directing 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' starring his long-time friend Mohanlal, filmmaker Priyadarshan will team up with the next generation of Malayalam cinema for his upcoming project.

In his next film, which goes on floors in September, he has cast actor Shane Nigam in the lead. The movie, produced by Four Frames and Badusha Cinemas, also has Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Siddhique, Johny Antony, Maniyanpilla Raju and Appani Sarath in major roles. The makers say that the lead actress hasn't yet been cast.The film is also scripted by Priyadarshan himself.



Earlier, there were reports on Mohanlal gearing up to play a boxer in Priyadarshan's next film, which was touted to be a sports drama. Mohanlal was also preparing for the same, and have shared pictures of the same through his social media pages many times. However, it looks like the director has decided to delay the film and go ahead with the one with Shane.

Meanwhile, Shane has many films that are expected to release soon, including 'Ullasam,' 'Bermuda' and 'Aayirathonnam Raavu.' The teaser of 'Ullasam' was recently out and he is also expected to work on Bhadran's 'Eo,' soon.