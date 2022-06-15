Malayalam
No difference between lynching Muslims for transporting cows and Kashmir genocide: Sai Pallavi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2022 02:08 PM IST Updated: June 15, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Sai Pallavi
The actress will be seen in a Telugu action drama 'Virata Parvam' soon. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Sai Pallavi, who won hearts as Malar in the Malayalam film 'Premam', has opined there is no difference between the 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits and the lynching of Muslims by cow vigilantes. The actor, who will be seen in upcoming Telugu action drama 'Virata Parvam', was responding to an interviewer's question about her political leanings.

“I did not grow up in a family with strong political ties or leanings. I have heard about left-wing and right-wing thoughts. But I don't know which is right. Recently, I watched the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. In the film, the makers showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed.... Muslims were lynched by cow vigilantes chanting Jai Sree Ram for transporting a cow. There is no difference between these two cases. You should not hurt anyone on religious lines,” she stated.

She added that her family had taught her to be a good person and to speak for the oppressed. That is what matters. If you are a good person, you definitely will not support any wrong,” she said.

The actor, who is known for her unique style and amazing dance moves, apart from her acting, has made bold statements even in the past. She had opened up about her relative dying by suicide when she was talking about Tamil Nadu Government's decision to scrap NEET  and enabling admissions for MBBS based on Class XII marks.

