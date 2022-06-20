Mumbai: The makers of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu have unveiled the trailer of the film, based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj. It gives a peek into how a girl changed the game in the country.

The trailer was shared via Twitter by former Indian cricket team captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly.

The over two-minute trailer begins with the childhood story of Mithali. It moves on to show her rise in cricket from her early days to becoming the captain. Her journey also shows the difficulties which she had to face because of being a woman cricketer.

The film closely follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. Mithali, who retired recently, is known for her record-breaking 23-year long career in international cricket throughout which she made more than 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Taapsee is heard saying: "Aesa khel ke dikhayengay ke koi humaari pehchaan kabhi koi bhool na paye" (Will play in such a style that nobody will forget us) in the trailer.

The message of 'Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' (Change the perspective because the game has changed) is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction.