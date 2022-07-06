Read why actor Suresh Gopi is a real life hero to this farmer in Malappuram

Malappuram: Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi has come to the aid of a farmer, who had lost everything in the landslide that happened three years ago, and was facing the threat of bank attachment, in Malappuram.

Krishnan, aged 79, was facing a bank recovery procedure over his 25-cent land which includes his house in Pathar near Kavalappara. To prevent the recovery proceedings, Suresh Gopi paid Rs 3.5 lakh to the bank on Monday. The actor intervened after knowing about the farmer’s misery through Manorama News.

All that Krishnan and his family had earned through a lifetime of hard work was lost in the landslide. With no means to repay the loans, Krishnan was facing the threat of bank attachment even to his house. Suresh Gopi, who came to know of Krishnan’s situation through Manorama News, took the initiative to prevent the bank recovery proceedings by the Nilambur Housing Cooperative Society.

Suresh Gopi’s Lakshmi charitable trust paid Rs 3.5 lakh to the bank immediately. With this gesture from the actor, Krishnan and his family are relieved from the bank attachment procedure. They could not thank the actor enough for his magnanimity.