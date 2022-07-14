Malayalam
Lalit Modi announces he's dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2022 09:55 PM IST
Lalit Modi
'Not married, just dating each other,' tweeted Lalit Modi as he posted pictures with Sushmita Sen.
Businessman and fugitive, Lalit Modi (58) has announced that he is dating India's first Miss Universe pageant winner, Sushmita Sen (46).

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. @Belgrave Square," tweeted Modi as he shared a collage of pictures -- of himself with Sen -- both old and new.

However, with questions pouring in, Modi came up with a clarification, in which he said they haven't tied the knot, yet.

"Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day." he tweeted.

Modi, the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League, is currently living in London with charges of financial irregularities and misconduct pending in Indian courts filed by the BCCI.

A case of money-laundering registered by the Enforcement Directorate is also ongoing.

