Kunchacko Boban's version of the hit song 'Devadoothar Padi' from the movie 'Kaathodu Kathoram' has gone viral ever since it released on social media.

The song, sung by K J Yesudas, Krishnachandran, Lathika and Radhika 37 years ago, has been reproduced for Kunchacko's upcoming movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu', directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan. In the video song, we can see Kunchacko, who is dressed in a shirt and a mundu, dancing with abandon to 'Devadoothar Padi' sung by a group of singers on the stage.

Many actors in Mollywood have taken to social media to appreciate the actor and the reproduced version of the song. Now, veteran music composer Ouseppachan, who composed the original music, also lauded the actor for his performance and said he was incredibly happy to see the reproduced version trending on social media.

These are his words: "Kunchacko, what a performance. You have done well, my boy. Also, so happy to see the song, composed by me 37 years ago and for which I strung my guitar, trending now. Biju Narayanan has crooned the song beautifully and the orchestra reminds me of the original song, orchestrated by A R Rahman, John Antony and Shivamani,” Ouseppachan wrote on social media.