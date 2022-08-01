Malayalam
Mammootty steps in to control fans during function in Haripad, wins the internet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Mammootty
Though we are all happy to be here, there are many travellers who may find this an inconvenience, said Mammootty during the event. Photos | Twitter
Thousands thronged Haripad junction on Sunday evening to get a glimpse of superstar Mammootty who inaugurated a shopping mall there.

The huge crowd, however, brought traffic to a standstill for hours, forcing Mammootty to take control of the situation. His words, which were laced with concern for the general public, are now winning over the internet.

"We have been blocking this road for a long time. Though we are all happy to be here, there are many travellers who may find this an inconvenience. This is why it is important that I wind up this function soon. We will meet again," he said, even as crowds applauded him.

Alappuzha MP M M Arif, who was present at the function said Mammootty has mesmerised Malayalee audiences with his aura and his youthful looks, while also praising the actor for maintaining a close connect with the public.

Haripad MLA Ramesh Chennithala hailed Mammootty as a legend in Mollywood.

