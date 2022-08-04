Malayalam
Nithya Menen's friendly chat with 'lottery ticket winner' wins our hearts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Nithya Menen
Nithya Menon speaks with the fish vendor on the sets of her film 19 (1)(a). The movie is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Photo: Instagram | Nithya Menen
Topic | Entertainment News

Nithya Menen recently shared a fun video from the location of her film '19 (1)(a).' You can see the actress talking to a fishmonger at the location. She was there to see the lucky man after hearing that he had won a lottery of Rs 75 lakhs. The video captured the conversation that transpired between them.

“Behind the scenes stuff at our junction with meen chettan. Eating my favourite pazham pori.(banana fritters). I can also see the dead fish in front of me. I will let you guys know about our conversation. There was a rumour that the fishmonger had won a lottery worth Rs 75 lakhs. That really made me curious. Because I had never seen a man who had won a lottery before. But he denied the news completely,” Nithya wrote under the video.

‘19 (1)(a)’ directed by newcomer Indu VS features Vijay Sethupathy and Nithya Menen. The film which is streaming on Hotstar has very few dialogues, speaks relevant politics, and has fantastic performances and great visuals.

