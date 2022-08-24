Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Vichitram' first look poster is out and it's grabbing eyeballs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Movie poster
Lal, Kani Kasumi, Jolly Chirayath and Ketaki Narayan also play prominent roles in the film. Movie poster: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

The first look poster of the movie ‘Vichitram’ (Strange) starring Shine Tom Chacko and Balu Varghese, is out. Just like the film's title, the poster looks intriguing. Produced by Dr. Ajith Jo and Achu Vijayan under the banner of Joy Movie Productions, ‘Vichitram’ is directed by Achu Vijayan.

The film revolves around Jasmine and her children. Lal, Kani Kasumi, Jolly Chirayath, Ketaki Narayan, and others are also acting in the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

Arjun Balakrishnan is handling the camera for the film scripted by Nikhil Ravindran. Music is composed by Mithun Mukundan and Street Academics.

Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Editor - Achu Vijayan, Co-Director - Suraj Raj, Creative Director - R Aravindan, Production Design: Rais Haider & Anas Rashad, Co-Writer: Vineet Jose, Art - Subhash Karun, Makeup - Suresh Plachimada, Costume - Divya Joby, Chief Associate Director - Umesh Radhakrishnan, Sound Design - Vishnu Govind- Sri Shankar, Still - Rohit K Suresh, VFX Supervisor - Bobby Rajan, VFX Studio:

Iris Pixel, PRO - Athira Diljith, Design - Anas Rashad & Sreekumar Suprasannan, Digital Marketing - Anoop Sundaran.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.