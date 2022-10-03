Asha Sharath seeks netizens' blessing for her daughter's latest outing

'Dhrishyam' actor Asha Sharath is very active on social media. The actor shares various updates from her professional and personal life on her various social media handles. Now, the actor has sought blessings for her elder daughter Uthara Sharath, who will soon be seen in her debut Mollywood film 'Khedda'.

According to Asha, this is a new milestone for her daughter who will be acting alongside with her in the movie. The film is helmed by state award-winning director Manoj Kana.

“As you all know, I have two daughters- Uthara and Keerthana. Uthara, who has been dancing alongside with me, will now be acting with me in the upcoming film 'Khedda'. Praying that you all will bless and support my daughter, the way you have in my journey so far,” she said.

Uthara has participated in several beauty pageants too. In 2021, Asha happily announced that her daughter had become the runner up in a beauty pageant.

Asha, who is a trained dancer, shot to fame playing professor Jayanthi Prabhakaran in a popular Malayalam serial.