Basil Joseph-starrer 'Palthu Janwar' locks its OTT release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2022 01:47 PM IST
‘Palthu Janwar’ starring Basil Joseph
A video still from ‘Palthu Janwar’ starring Basil Joseph
Topic | Entertainment News

‘Palthu Janwar’ featuring Basil Joseph as a livestock inspector had hit theatres on September 2. The film focuses largely on animal welfare even as it humorously projects the life and situation of the protagonist. Now, we hear that the film has locked an OTT date and will stream on Hotstar from October 14.

Produced by Fahad Fazil, Dileesh Pothan and Shyam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios and directed by debutant Sangeet P Rajan, the comedy-drama film features Basil Joseph, Indrans, Johnny Antony, Dileesh Pothan, Shammi Thilakan, Shruti Suresh, Jayakurup, Athira Harikumar, Thangam Mohan, Steffy Sunny, Vijayakumar, Kiran Peethambaran, CB Thomas and Joji John in the lead roles.

Justin Varghese is the music director. The film is written by Vinoy Thomas and Anish Anjali. DOP: Randev, Art: Gokul Das, Editing: Kiran Das.

