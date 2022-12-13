Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mammootty heaps praise on '2018' trailer. True depiction of Kerala floods, add netizens

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 13, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Official teaser poster
Jude Anthany Joseph's film features an ensemble cast. Photo: Movie poster
Topic | Entertainment News

The teaser of Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018' was unveiled by actor Mammootty on Monday. The film, which is based on true incidents and stories from the 2018 flood that devastated Kerala, has an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Narain, Lal, Siddique, Janardhanan, Sudheesh, Aparna Balamurali, Sivadhan, Tanvi Ram, Indrans, Aju Varghese among others.

The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, Anton Joseph under the banner of Kavya Films.

“Felt very happy after watching the film. Jude might not have much hair on his head, but he definitely has the brains,” quipped Mammootty.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor also reminisced the 2018 incident, saying it was an year that offered a lot of lessons to Malayalees. “It's an year that we have not forgotten. None of us were equipped or experienced to face the mighty flood that year. But it prepared us for similar situations,” he said. He also hoped the film would highlight unheard stories from the flood.

Meanwhile, netizens also praised the actor for highlighting the 2018 flood with his movie. “The trailer looks promising. Feels like we were reliving the flood. The movie will definitely be a success since it has such an ensemble cast,” one person commented.

Akhil P Dharmajan has co-written the story while Akhil George has cranked the camera. Chamman Chacko is the editor of the movie. '777 Charlie' music composer Noble Paul is involved in the project.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.