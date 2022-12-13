The teaser of Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018' was unveiled by actor Mammootty on Monday. The film, which is based on true incidents and stories from the 2018 flood that devastated Kerala, has an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Narain, Lal, Siddique, Janardhanan, Sudheesh, Aparna Balamurali, Sivadhan, Tanvi Ram, Indrans, Aju Varghese among others.

The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, Anton Joseph under the banner of Kavya Films.

“Felt very happy after watching the film. Jude might not have much hair on his head, but he definitely has the brains,” quipped Mammootty.

The actor also reminisced the 2018 incident, saying it was an year that offered a lot of lessons to Malayalees. “It's an year that we have not forgotten. None of us were equipped or experienced to face the mighty flood that year. But it prepared us for similar situations,” he said. He also hoped the film would highlight unheard stories from the flood.

Meanwhile, netizens also praised the actor for highlighting the 2018 flood with his movie. “The trailer looks promising. Feels like we were reliving the flood. The movie will definitely be a success since it has such an ensemble cast,” one person commented.

Akhil P Dharmajan has co-written the story while Akhil George has cranked the camera. Chamman Chacko is the editor of the movie. '777 Charlie' music composer Noble Paul is involved in the project.