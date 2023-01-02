Telugu actor Naresh who is known for his controversial relationships is all set to get married to actress Pavitra Lokesh. This will be the 62-year-old's fourth marriage. The couple announced their relationship through a YouTube video, while welcoming the New Year.

The video, which began with the announcement 'welcome to our world' showed the couple kissing each other with a fire-cracker lit sky shown in the background. The couple announced their marriage with the caption: Getting married soon'.

Pavitra who has received several awards for her roles, including the Karnataka State Film Award for best actress is getting married for the second time. She is almost two years younger to Naresh. Last year, rumours about their relationship were rife, though the couple, especially Pavitra remained tight-lipped about the incident.

A video of Naresh's third wife throwing a slipper at him while leaving the apartment last year had gone viral. Though Naresh had looked unperturbed, he can be heard shouting that woman is a cheat and a fraud frop inside the elevator. While entering his car, he claimed that Ramya and a man named Rakesh Shetty are having an illicit affiar and are trying to blackmail him. Pavitra had also approached the Mysruu police and filed a complaining against stalking and cyber-harassment. Naresh who is also a politician is actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother.