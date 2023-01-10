Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Samantha breaks down at trailer launch of 'Shakunthalam'

Our Correspondent
Published: January 10, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha plays the title character in 'Shakunthalam'. Video stills | Daily Culture
Topic | Entertainment News

Samantha, who is playing the titular character in the film 'Shakunthalam', broke down at the trailer launch of the film. The actress, became emotional while director Gunasekhar recalled his experiences on the sets. The director's voice also started faltering.

 Her fans, who were present during the event, offered solace to the actress by calling her name. Samantha has been staying away from public functions for some time and had recently revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a rare disorder.

Samantha appears in the title role in ‘Shakunthalam’ directed by Gunasekhar based on Kalidasan’s Abhijnana Shakunthalam. Dev Mohan (Sufi Sujatha fame) plays King Dushyant in the film.

RELATED ARTICLES

“There is one thing that will remain constant in my life despite all the difficulties I might have gone through. And that is my love for cinema. That is how much I love my cinema. And cinema loves me back. With 'Shakunthalam' I am hoping that this love will multiply. In Indian literature, Shakuntala’s story is unforgettable. I consider myself lucky to have been selected to play this role. It is such an honour,” she said.

'Shakunthalam' releases on Feb 17th. The film is also releasing in 3D. The producers said they are opting for 3D to assure a stunning and different experience for the audience.

Aditi Balan plays Anasuya, while Mohan Babu comes as Sage Durvasavu. Other actors include Sachin Kadekhar, Kabir Bedi, Madhubala, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, Jishu Sengupta, etc. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also making an important character in the film.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.