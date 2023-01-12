Golden Globe Awards ceremony: Jr NTR, Ram Charan slammed for speaking in fake accent

It was indeed a moment of pride for Indians when 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR won the Golden Globe Award for best original song. However, amid celebrations on social media, videos of Jr NTR and Ram Charan giving interviews on the red carpet prior to M M Keeravani’s incredible win, went viral.

While many people were impressed by both the actors’ interviews and the ease in which they spoke in English, some were quick to criticise the actors, slamming them for speaking in a fake accent.

Award for best original song and here he is with his fake accent.!#RRRMovie #GoldenGlobes2023#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/iYigXBrJe6 — Prithviraj Yadav (@nadaanparindha) January 11, 2023

Most of the trolls were initially aimed at Jr NTR, since he had spoken in a similar accent during another interview, but Ram Charan was not spared either. Both the actors were speaking about the moment and how happy they were about people’s response to the film across the globe. Ram Charan also revealed that he would keep the trophy at his home for a few days, if the team wins the Golden Globe award for the Best non-English language film.

Some were perplexed that the actors chose to speak in an American accent and argued that they should have spoken in an Indian accent. Others mentioned that by choosing to speak in another accent at the global stage is akin to showing that the others are superior.

However, many others were quick to come to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s rescue. “It is no one’s fault. It’s possible that the actors were responding to the interviewers in American accent since the anchors also were speaking that accent,” responded another person.