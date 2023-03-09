Star couple Fahadh, Nazriya team up for 'Romancham' director's next

Fahadh Faasil will play the lead role in 'Romancham'-fame director Jithu Madhavan's upcoming movie. According to reports, the movie has gone on floors in Bengaluru on Thursday. Interestingly, the movie is jointly produced by actor Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

Set in the background of a college campus, the movie will feature Fahadh in a completely new getup.

Sources revealed that the movie will hit the theatres as an Onam release.

Cinematographer Sameer Thahir and music director Sushin Shyam are also associated with the project. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon.