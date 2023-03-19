Should a female politician always wear sari, asks Manju Warrier

Malayalam movie ‘Vellaripattanam’ in which Manju Warrier essays the role of a panchayat member is all set to hit the big screens. Soubin Shahir too would be playing a pivotal role in this political drama. Interestingly, during the costume discussions of this movie, the makers were sceptical about whether a female panchayat member should only be seen in saris. In the movie, Manju plays the role of KP Sunanda, a vibrant panchayat member. Finally, Manju, costume designer Sameera Saneesh and director Mahesh Vettiyar decided to break the costume stereotypes of female politicians.

“After watching the teasers and stills of ‘Vellaripattanam’, many asked me why my character was not wearing a sari, despite being a politician. I really like wearing a sari. In fact, I got lots of compliments when I recently posted a picture wearing a sari. However, Sunanda is different from other politicians. So, her attitude towards dressing too should be different. Sameera has designed the costume keeping this in mind,” says Manju.

Sunanda who doesn’t always wear a sari prefers wearing comfortable t-shirts and frocks at home instead of nighties. She wishes to stand out everywhere. So, the stylist and costume designer tried to create a unique style statement for Sunanda in the movie.

Release on 24 March

‘Vellaripattanam’ is slated to hit the screens on 24 March. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast of Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishna Sankar, Sabareesh Varma, Abirami Bhargavan, Kottayam Ramesh, Mala Parvathy, Veena Nair and Pramod Veliyanad. The screenplay is penned jointly by Sharat Krishna and director Mahesh Vettiyar. Alex J Pulikkal cranks the camera while editing is by Appu N Bhattathiri. The songs penned by Madhu Vasudevan and Vinayak Shashikumar are composed by Sachin Sankar Mannath.