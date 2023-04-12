Sanjay Dutt injured during shoot of Kannada film 'KD'

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt was injured while shooting for his upcoming film 'KD' in Bengaluru. The incident took place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Fight master Dr Ravi Varma is composing the combat sequences in the movie. Sources said the actor got injured during a bomb explosion sequence of the film.

The actor has reportedly suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face and is recovering from his injuries. The shoot of the film has been temporarily stalled due to the incident.

'KD', directed by Prem is a Kannada language pan-India movie, which features Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the film against action hero Dhruva, whose teaser of 'Martin' movie has become popular. KVN is bankrolling the Kannada movie.

The movie will be shot extensively in surrounding areas of Bengaluru.