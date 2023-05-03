Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Vikram injured during action sequence rehearsal for 'Thangalaan'; shooting stalled

Our Correspondent
Published: May 03, 2023 04:56 PM IST
Vikram
For his role in 'Thangalaan', Vikram underwent a massive body transformation. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Vikram sustained an injury while rehearsing for Pa Ranjith's upcoming film 'Thangalaan'. During the action sequence rehearsal with the director, Vikram fractured his rib, which will require a month's rest. As a result, the shooting for the film has been put on hold. Following the news of his injury, his fans expressed concern, but his office issued a statement reassuring them about his health status.

Vikram's publicist Yuvraj tweeted, "Chiyaan Vikram sustained an injury during rehearsals, resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his 'Thangalaan' unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest. From the office of Chiyaan Vikram."

RELATED ARTICLES

For his role in 'Thangalaan', Vikram underwent a massive body transformation. The film is based on a historical incident that took place in KGF during the British period in the 19th century, with Pa Ranjith serving as both director and screenwriter.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.