Vikram injured during action sequence rehearsal for 'Thangalaan'; shooting stalled

Actor Vikram sustained an injury while rehearsing for Pa Ranjith's upcoming film 'Thangalaan'. During the action sequence rehearsal with the director, Vikram fractured his rib, which will require a month's rest. As a result, the shooting for the film has been put on hold. Following the news of his injury, his fans expressed concern, but his office issued a statement reassuring them about his health status.

Thank you for all the love and appreciation #AdithaKarikalan aka #ChiyaanVikram has received and for the astounding response to #PS2 from all over the world. #Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his… pic.twitter.com/za6u9IFm08 — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) May 3, 2023

Vikram's publicist Yuvraj tweeted, "Chiyaan Vikram sustained an injury during rehearsals, resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his 'Thangalaan' unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest. From the office of Chiyaan Vikram."

For his role in 'Thangalaan', Vikram underwent a massive body transformation. The film is based on a historical incident that took place in KGF during the British period in the 19th century, with Pa Ranjith serving as both director and screenwriter.