Abhirami celebrates first Mother's Day after adopting baby girl

On Mother's Day, actor Abhirami shared the greatest joy of her life. She informed, through an Instagram post, that she and her husband Rahul had adopted a girl child. She stated that it has been a year since they adopted their daughter, Kalki, and asked for everyone's blessings.

"Rahul and I are thrilled to announce that we are now parents to a baby girl, Kalki! We adopted our daughter last year, and it has been life-changing in every way. Today, I am blessed to celebrate Mother's Day as a new mother myself. My family and I request your blessings as we embark on our newest role."

Healthcare consultant Rahul Pavanan is Abhirami's husband. The couple, who married in 2009, did not have children. The news of their adoption was warmly welcomed by her fans, and many people sent her Mother's Day wishes.

Abhirami has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. After acting in movies such as 'Sradha,' 'Njangal Santhushtaranu,' and 'Millennium Stars,' she appeared in Tamil films. Now she is all set to be a part of 'Garudan,' starring Suresh Gopy and Biju Menon in Malayalam.