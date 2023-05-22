Marvel drops another sneakpeek into 'Secret Invasion' for its fans

Marvel Studios released the second trailer for its miniseries 'Secret Invasion', which will be available on Disney Hotstar + from June 21.

This series marks the return of former leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury, following his short appearance in Tony Stark, aka Iron Man,'s funeral scene in Avengers: Endgame. The makers have also given a glimpse into Nick Fury's fight against the shape-shifting Skrulls' clandestine war on Earth without the former calling up his 'special friends'.

According to netizens, the series' backdrop looks similar to the MCU's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'. It is also expected to mark the introduction of a new antagonist, Gravik, a radical Skrull who invades Earth for its resources. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman will make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through this series. Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman will reprise their roles as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes and former agent Everett K Ross, respectively.

Secret Invasion which has six episodes is the first miniseries of the franchise's Phase Five.