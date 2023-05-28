Ajith founds motorcycle touring company for 'wanderlust seekers, adventure enthusiasts'

It's no secret that actor Ajith Kumar is a die-hard motorcyle enthusiast. His solo trips to regions across the country on his bike has always made headlines. Now the veteran actor has decided to channel his passion for riding into a profitable venture with his new motorcyle touring company.

The company, AK Moto Ride, won't limit riding experiences to the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads. There's another catch for these wanderlust seekers. The company also offers professional guides who have extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will also accompany the riders throughout the tour.

A letter announcing the news has been making rounds on social media. "A personal announcement from Ajith Kumar. I have long loved and lived by this quote: Life is a beautiful ride. Embrace the twists, turns and open roads ahead. I am now pleased to share that I will be channeling my passion for motorcyles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcyle touring company, AK Moto Ride.

AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts and wanderlust seekers, tours that explore not oly the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads. With an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, AK Moto Ride will provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliabilty and performance throughout the tours. Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish.

Live and let live. Ajith Kumar'.

Fans reaction to new venture

While the news that the actor will be starting a motorcycle touring company has excited motorcyle enthusiasts, some of his fans expressed concern about Ajith's career. “Does this mean Ajith will step down from his acting profession?,” asked one Reddit user, while others maintained that the actor probably plans to spend more of his time and investment in the new company. However, others were quick to dismiss the concerns. “He has not announced his retirement from films. He has only informed about starting his new venture. He would definitely need the money from movies to pump into his new investment,” said another social media user.