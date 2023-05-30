Jude Anthany's blockbuster '2018' secures OTT release

Jude Anthany's '2018' finally gets an OTT date. The film will be streaming on Sony LIV from June 7th. Meanwhile, '2018' gets the distinction of being the first film to enter the 150-crore club in Malayalam.

The film, which enters the 4th week, continues to get great responses in theatres. One of the high points of the film has to be its fine lineup of stars which includes Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Narain, Lal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Shivada, Gauthami Nair, and Siddique.

On the day of its release, which was May 5th, the film garnered 1.85 crores. And positive word-of-mouth publicity ensured increased bookings during weekends. Soon the main centres had houseful boards in front of them and had to increase their shows.

From Kerala alone, the film garnered 80 crores, while the rest of India and overseas collected 11 crores and 65 crores respectively. In just 22 days, the film grossed 150 crores. No other film in recent times has received such unanimously positive reviews from all quarters. Usually, Malayalam films are known to garner positive responses from UAE and GCC. But '2018' is turning out to be a great hit in the US and Europe. The fact that most foreign screens are retaining '2018' shows even in the third week is a matter of hope and pride for Malayalam cinema.