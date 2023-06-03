No more ‘Aarattannan’ and film reviews, says assaulted Santosh Varkey

YouTuber Santhosh Varkey, who was roughed up by certain people at a Kochi theatre for giving a poor review of a film, said a YouTuber named Aboobacker forced him to review the movie and that he would not review films in his life anymore.

He added he had watched the movie for 35 minutes and walked out of the theatre because he did not like it.

Santhosh was responding after a group of people tried to beat him up at Vanitha-Vineetha Theatre in Kochi. The incident took place following a dispute over his review of the film 'Within Seconds,’ which was released on June 2. Those who assaulted Santhosh alleged that Santhosh made the bad review without seeing the entire film.

"I was walking out of the theatre. I was forced to review it. Aboobacker had made money earlier too by making many review videos. I watched the film for half an hour. I left the movie hall because I didn't like it. But I was pressed into giving that negative review. I couldn't say no to him. I told him it wouldn't be proper to give the review and will create problems. I told him that this is not a full review, but the review of just thirty minutes of the film,” Santosh said.

“I said the film was the worst I'd ever seen. Five or six people came to beat me up. Fans also came to beat me with tools. I'm not lodging complaints. Even when they came to hit me, the YouTubers were taking videos. They really hit me. I am fed up with life.

“The movie was bad. Those 35 minutes were really bad. They have an obligation to present a good film. Everyone is making films bearing difficulties. I've suffered a lot because I didn't say ‘no’ in my life. The name ‘Aarattannan’ stuck with me because I did not say ‘no’. Today I suffered the assault, and the person who took that video is comfortable. I'll see more films, but I won't give out any reviews. If my father had been alive, I wouldn't have faced this situation. I won't let anyone troll me anymore. Many people were jealous when my videos became viral. There is no ‘Aarattannan’ anymore. I am going to sell my YouTube channel also.

“All of them made lakhs of rupees using me. This is my last review. I won't do reviews anymore. In the past too, I had given positive and negative reviews. I have become unwelcome before all. I became a laughingstock in front of my deceased father. It was the YouTubers who made me ‘Aarattannan’. What ethics do they have? How much castigation did I face? What benefit did I get? I haven’t taken a single penny from anyone. A lot of girls are making fun of me. I have become a clown,” Santhosh Varkey said.