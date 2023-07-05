Malayalam
Pavithra Lokesh and Naresh’s love story ‘Malli Pelli’ removed from OTT platform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 05:24 PM IST
The film is based on a true story that explores the relationship between Naresh and Pavithra before they tied the knot in March, this year. Photos: YouTube stills
M S Raju’s ‘Malli Pelli’, which revolves around the life of leading Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna and his co-star and wife Pavithra Lokesh has been removed from a major OTT platform recently. The film is based on a true story that explores the relationship between Naresh and Pavithra before they tied the knot in March, this year.

Though it was not a hit when it released in theatres in May, the film has been receiving several views post its release on Prime Video and Aha.

However, now we hear that the film has been removed from Prime Video a few days after Naresh’s former wife Ramya Raghupathi had moved the court to prevent the release of the film on OTT platforms. In her petition, Ramya has argued that ‘Malli Pelli’ portrayed her in a bad light. Naresh is already entangled in a legal battle with Ramya who has alleged that he is not legally divorced from her.

Naresh was also previously married to a software engineer. Pavithra and Naresh have been in a live-in-relationship for several years.

