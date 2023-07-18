Malayalam
Entertainment

Christopher Nolan sounds alarm on AI's rise; calls for greater accountability in the entertainment industry

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 10:16 AM IST
Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan. Photo: Instagram/Christopher Nolan
Topic | Entertainment News

Following a special screening of 'Oppenheimer' in New York, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan participated in a panel discussion, where he expressed deep apprehensions about the growing prominence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the concerning lack of responsibility surrounding its implementation.

During the discussion, Nolan didn't mince words as he criticized certain companies for casually throwing around buzzwords like 'algorithm' without truly grasping the profound mathematical implications behind them. "These guys don't know what an algorithm is," he passionately exclaimed.

Interestingly, Nolan's remarks came at a crucial time, coinciding with SAG-AFTRA's call for a strike to join WGA members on the picket lines. Consequently, the entertainment industry has ground to a virtual halt. The issue of AI and its potential existential impact on labour practices within the entertainment sector has become a pivotal concern for both unions, further highlighting their differences with the studios

