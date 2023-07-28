Ramya Krishnan visits Tirupati with son

It’s quite common to see high-profile celebrities in Tirupati. From Amitabh Bachchan to Chiranjeevi to Janhvi Kapoor, the actors often visit the holy place on a yearly basis. The latest celebrity who has caught everyone’s attention in Tirupati is Ramya Krishnan who was there with her son, Ritwik Vamsi yesterday. Post the darshan she also visited her friend Roja and family.

Ramya Krishnan made her acting debut at the age of 13 in the Tamil film, 'Vellai Manasu'. She has acted in more than 200 films in multiple languages (Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada).

In 2003, she married Telugu director and producer Krishna Vamsi and is settled in Hyderabad.

Some of her notable Malayalam films include 'Akasha Ganga 2' (2019), 'Aadupuliyattam' (2016), 'Ore Kadal' (2007), 'Onnaman' (2002), 'Kakkakuyil' (2001), 'Mahatma' (1996), 'Aham' (1992), 'Manyanmar' (1992), 'Aryan' (1988), 'Orkapurathu' (1988), 'Anuragi' (1988), and 'Neram Pularumbol' (1986). She has a few Tamil and Telugu films lined up. Her last Telugu film was 'Ranga Maarthaanda.'