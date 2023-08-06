Tamannaah's tactful response to overenthusiastic fan in Kollam

Tamannaah had a bizarre fan encounter during her visit to Kollam recently. A fan nearly pounced on the actor when she was returning from the venue after the inauguration. The young lad also grabbed her hand much to Tamannaah's astonishment.

But the actor gracefully handled the situation. Though the bouncers quickly dragged the lad, Tamannaah kindly allowed him to take a photo with her.

This gesture didn’t go unnoticed on social media as several people gave props to her presence of mind. Having said that many were outraged by the young lad’s audacity and felt such a situation should have been avoided.