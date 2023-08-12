'Adipurush' streaming on two major OTT platforms now. Details inside

'Adipurush', featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali and Kriti Sanon in the lead has now started streaming on two major OTT platforms. The film, which hit theatres on June 16 amid a lot of hype, failed to create any impact on the audience.

The Om Raut directorial, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was trolled on social media for its dialogues and the poor visual effects quality. Several social media users had also described the film as 'tapori' and 'chapri' which do not match the nature or the stature of Ramayana. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are also part of the film. However, the film garnered an impressive box office collection of Rs 37.25 crore on its opening day.

Now, the film has started streaming on Netflix and Prime Video. The OTT platforms only dropped an update about the release on Friday. While the film is available only in Hindi on Netflix, 'Adipurush' is streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Prime Video.