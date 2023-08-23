Malayalam
'Madhura Manohara Moham' out on OTT. Here's where you can watch the Rajisha Vijayan-starrer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2023 12:06 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2023 02:43 PM IST
Madhura Manohara Moham
Madhura Manohara Moham movie | IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

'Madhura Manohara Moham', the film starring Rajisha Vijayan, Sharafudheen and Bindu Panicker in the lead, has started streaming on an OTT platform. The movie, which collected over Rs 10 crore in theatres, is helmed by costume designer-turned director Stephy Zaviour. 'Madhura Manohara Moham' is a family entertainer with a fresh plot. It revolves around a family of four, including three siblings and their mother played by Bindu Panicker. Rajisha Vijayan plays Meera, the responsible sibling in the family.

'Mukundan Unni Associates' fame Meenakshi Warrier also plays a significant role in the film. Stephy Zaviour who is a sought-after costume designer in Mollywood had spent five years making the film, which is her debut directorial work. The movie, which hit theatres on June 16, is now streaming on HR OTT, an online streaming platform from Highrich. The platform has also bagged the streaming rights for Malayalam film 'Anuragam' last month.

