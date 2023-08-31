The trailer of 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film of the year, has taken the internet by storm. The two-minute and 45-second trailer is brimming with mass elements, action, intrigue, and romance, delivering on the promise set by the film's prevue.

Shah Rukh appears in various get-ups throughout the trailer. His menacing demeanour in the metro scene can send shivers down your spine. The face-off sequence with Vijay Sethupathi, the 'fourth biggest arms dealer in the world', is nothing short of thrilling.

Nayanthara showcases her stylish-best avatar in the film and appears to have a crucial role in the movie scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. SRK's 'I want Alia Bhatt' dialogue has fuelled speculations about the presence of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor in the movie.

“One movie critic wrote, "This trailer is incredibly wild and thrilling. It's SRK's best trailer in his career. The 'Jawan' trailer perfectly blends romance, humour, action, and more! It delivers an exciting twist and is a strong trailer overall."

'Jawan', directed by Atlee, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film promises to be a mass entertainer.