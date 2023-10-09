Malayalam
Y+ security for Shah Rukh Khan after death threat over 'Pathaan' controversy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 09, 2023 10:18 AM IST Updated: October 09, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
The Maharashtra government has increased the security protection for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in response to undisclosed threats received by the actor. Mumbai police have confirmed the heightened security measures, which include Y+ security. A committee, assessing the threat perception, recommended this upgrade following a recent high-level meeting focused on the actor's safety.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' faced controversy, particularly regarding the song 'Besharam Rang', which drew objections from certain Hindu right-wing groups regarding Deepika Padukone's outfits. Under the Y+ security category, Khan will have 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police officers, and a traffic clearance vehicle. These personnel will be stationed at his residence, Mannat. Notably, Khan's recent films, 'Jawan' and 'Pathan,' have enjoyed significant success at the box office.

