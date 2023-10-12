Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to re-release on its 25th anniversary

As of October 15 this year, it will mark 25 years since the release of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', a film that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, and was directed by Karan Johar. This iconic film from the '90s was a trendsetter, popularizing the exchange of friendship bands on Friendship Day, Shah Rukh Khan's fashionable pendant, and Anjali's bob-cut hairstyle, setting the tone for numerous trends.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the film's creators have decided to hold a special screening for fans in Mumbai. The official announcement was made by Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, on social media.

Their announcement read, 'We live once, we die once, and the opportunity for a special screening of #KuchKuchHotaHai comes only once! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on October 15th – it's time to relive the magic! Book your tickets now – links in bio!'

The movie featured a cameo by Salman Khan and also included notable performances by Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, and Johnny Lever in significant roles.