Imran Khan who quit films in 2016 after his last project 'Katti Batti' failed to perform well at the box office revealed his heart 'broke a little bit when it bombed immediately upon release.' The 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na' actor also posted throw back pictures from the sets of the 2015 movie. The former actor, in a long Instagram post, explained why he decided to do the film, though its premise felt a bit far-fetched.

Here's his Instagram post: “When we started shooting, I had no idea that it would be my last time facing the camera; I did know that it had been two years since my last outing, and the pressure to deliver a successful film was huge. Our first schedule took us to Flame University Pune, where the students and faculty welcomed us with open arms and allowed us to basically take over the campus for our shoot! It was a lot of fun, and really helped to establish the chemistry between the cast.

And what a great cast we had, there were so many talented people on set. Director Nikhil Advani impressed me with his deft and seemingly effortless style of management. Kangana Ranaut impressed everyone with her dedication to realism, diving deep into medical research for her character's illness. Mithila Palkar was so endearing that I still instinctively think of her as my little sister! And my onscreen bestie Abhishek Saha is now part of my offscreen family.

It's easy to dismiss Katti Batti, because the premise is kind of far-fetched; a dying girl, desperate to shield the guy she loves from being hurt, orchestrates a massive lie to cover up her illness. Realistic? Maybe not. But there was something about Madhav that spoke to me. I saw him as an old-fashioned romantic, a guy who knows his heart.

Surrounded by people who are concealing the truth and trying to gaslight him, his love for Payal is unshakeable; even as the world around him starts to crumble, he holds his course, following his North Star. He wants every second of time he can have with the one he loves. I poured my heart into Maddy, hoping that his strength of conviction would resonate with viewers. And I think my heart broke a little bit when the film bombed immediately upon release.