Panaji: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the government is committed towards giving better opportunities to the youth and encouraging them to achieve cinematic excellence. He was speaking after inaugurating the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' section on the sidelines of Film Bazaar of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa.

The union minister also said the government is focused on boosting creative economy and mentoring outstanding artists in the field. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the energy of youth and he wants that more opportunities and platforms be given to them,” Thakur said.

The third edition of '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' features 75 young filmmakers from 19 states in India. Thakur said, “Nine years ago, India was nowhere in the startup domain, but with a new policy, India has emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with one hundred thousand startups in the country. Even during the pandemic, when big companies were struggling, the Indian youth were making waves,” he said.