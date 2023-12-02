Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran shine in action-packed 'Salaar' trailer

Following much anticipation, the trailer for 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' has been released. Directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the movie's intense action sequences and grand production scale. The trailer release comes with heightened excitement, given Neel's previous success with the Yash-led K.G.F. franchise, leaving fans eager for a sneak peek into this new cinematic venture.

The movie marks a significant collaboration between two powerhouses of Indian cinema, director Prashanth Neel of the KGF fame and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, creating a mega action-packed cinematic spectacle for the first time.

Prabhas takes on the titular character of Salaar, leading an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, stands as a major collaboration in the Indian film industry.

Several months ago, the makers had unveiled the teaser of the film, providing audiences with glimpses of the thrilling action set in the extensive universe crafted by Neel.