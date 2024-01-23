Malayalam
Alia's saree featuring Ramayana motifs takes internet by storm

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 03:17 PM IST
Alia, Ranbir
Alia, Ranbir. Photo: IANS
Alia Bhatt graced the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple, elegantly clad in a sea-green saree with a captivating Ramayana-themed border. The intricate embroidery depicted images of Lord Ram and the sacred Ram Setu, infusing cultural richness into the occasion. Her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her, donning a white dhoti and kurta paired with a matching shawl.

Alia's saree had a border which depicted the entire Ramayana through motifs. It had glimpses of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ram Setu.

She had tied up her hair in a clean bun and accessorised the look with earrings. The outfit was completed with a matching purse.
The photo of Alia's saree went viral on the internet in no time, and the actress received love and appreciation for the same.
(With IANS inputs)

